The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) completely denied reports suggesting the Champions Trophy 2025 final will be shifted to Dubai if the Indian cricket team qualifies for the summit clash. Doubts still remain over India's participation as the BCCI has not confirmed whether the team will be travelling to Pakistan or not. India and Pakistan have not played a single bilateral series in over a decade due to political tensions and the only time when they faced each other was during international competitions. While there were some reports that India will be playing their matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), PCB said that they believe all matches including the final will take place in Pakistan.

"There is absolutely no truth to the reports suggesting that the Champions Trophy final could be moved outside Pakistan," said a PCB spokesperson.

"We are working diligently to ensure that all preparations for the tournament are on track, and we are confident that Pakistan will be able to host a memorable event."

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed confidence that the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be held successfully in Pakistan, with all participating teams, including India, expected to participate in the tournament.

Set to take place from February 19 to March 9, the Champions Trophy will be played across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Naqvi emphasized that preparations for the event are progressing on schedule, with further improvements to stadiums already in motion.

Speaking in Lahore, Naqvi addressed the ongoing uncertainty surrounding India's participation. India has not toured Pakistan since July 2008 due to political tension between the two countries. However, Naqvi remained optimistic about India's inclusion in the tournament.

"The Indian team should come. I don't see them cancelling or postponing coming here, and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan," Naqvi told reporters in Lahore.

He reassured that the stadiums would be ready on time, and any further renovations would be completed post-tournament. "In a way, you can say that we are going to have a brand new stadium," Naqvi added.

(With IANS inputs)