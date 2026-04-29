Pakistan's out-of-favour batter Hasan Nawaz has sparked controversy after making a statement that left cricket fans across the world fuming. Amid the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Nawaz said that he "hates Indian bowlers" and that playing against them gives him extra motivation. India and Pakistan share one of the fiercest rivalries in world cricket, both on and off the field. While the two sides have not played a bilateral series since 2013, they continue to face each other in multi-nation tournaments, with India holding a clear edge in World Cup encounters.

Speaking to a local news channel, Nawaz was asked to name a bowler against whom he would like to score runs. In response, he admitted that facing Indian bowlers fuels his competitive spirit.

"When playing against India, of course there's extra motivation. You naturally feel like you want to attack their bowlers. I hate all their bowlers, to be honest. And Inshallah, if given the chance, we'll try to do that going forward," Nawaz said.

Hasan Nawaz said, "I think we've to attack the Indian bowlers. I hate every single bowler on the Indian team." (Qadir Khawaja) pic.twitter.com/kBvSb8MT74 — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 27, 2026

He further explained that the situation of the match dictates his approach rather than the reputation of the bowler.

"It doesn't work like that. Everything depends on the situation. If the required run rate is 10, 12, or even 15 runs per over, then no matter who the bowler is, you try to score as many runs as possible," he added.

Since making his international debut in 2025, Nawaz has played 25 T20 Internationals, scoring 457 runs, including a memorable unbeaten 105 and two half-centuries. In ODIs, the right-hander has featured in four matches, accumulating 113 runs at an impressive average of 56.50. His last appearance for Pakistan came against South Africa in November 2025.

In PSL 2026, Hasan represented Quetta Gladiators, scoring 291 runs in 10 matches. However, Quetta endured a disappointing campaign, finishing seventh on the points table with just three wins from 10 games.

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