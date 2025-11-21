Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final: Unbeaten in the group stage, Pakistan A eye a place in the final as they take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha, Qatar. The Irfan Khan-led side won all three of their matches in Group B, defeating the likes of India, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. Maaz Sadaqat has done the bulk of the scoring for Pakistan A, smashing 212 runs in three matches so far. He also leads the bowling charts for them with six scalps in as many games.

Sri Lanka A, on the other hand, suffered their only loss against Afghanistan A, before beating Hong Kong A and eventual Group A table-toppers Bangladesh A.

When will the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match take place?

The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match will take place on Friday, November 21.

Where will the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match take place?

The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

What time will the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match start?

The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match?

The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match?

The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Semi-Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and FanCode.

