Padma Shri Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At Critics After Receiving Honour

Updated: 17 March 2019 12:55 IST

Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2018.

Gautam Gambhir received his Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind. © Twitter

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian batsman, received his Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. Gambhir, who has always been a non-conformist, took to Twitter and posted a couple of tweets after receiving the honour.  Not the one to mince words, Gambhir posted a message for his wife and the other thanking both his critics and well-wishers. However, Gambhir took a subtle dig at his detractors saying that one day he will elaborate on the role played by those people in his life. 

"This is for all the supporters of Indian cricket and my critics. Both have played a part in my journey...some day will discuss who played more than the other @BCCI #padmashriaward," Gambhir tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir and football star Sunil Chhetri were among the eight sportspersons conferred with the Padma Shri Award in 2019. Archery star Bombayla Devi, basketball player Prashanti Singh, wrestler Bajrang Punia, kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur, table tennis player Achantha Sharath Kamal and chess player Harika Dronavalli also received the honour from President Kovind on Saturday.

Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2018. 

Gambhir's last international appearance came in November 2016 when he featured in the first Test against England in Rajkot.

In a Test career spanning 12 years, Gambhir scored 4,119 runs at an average of 42.92 with nine hundreds and 22 fifties.

In his ODI career, Gambhir accumulated 5,238 runs at 39.68, with 11 tons and 34 half-centuries.

Gambhir also played 37 T20Is for India, scoring 932 runs at 27.41 and a strike rate of 119.02.

Gambhir started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), before moving to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011, and led the team to two title victories - in 2012 and 2014.

