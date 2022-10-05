Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika on Wednesday welcomed their second child. Rahane took to social media to announce the arrival of a baby boy. Rahane and Radhika had tied the knot in September 2014, and have a three-year-old daughter, named Aarya, who was born in October 2019. "This morning, Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and the baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We'd like to thank you for all your love and blessings," Rahane tweeted.

Rahane, who is currently not part of the Indian team in any of the three formats, was dropped after a string of poor performances in the longest format of the game.

Eyeing a comeback to the Test side, Rahane last played for India during the tour of South Africa.

After recovering from a groin injury, he recently led West Zone to the Duleep Trophy title, having beaten South Zone in the final last month.

After being dropped from the team, Rahane played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League this year.

So far, Rahane has played 82 Tests, 92 ODIs and 20 T20Is. However, he hasn't played a white-ball game since February 2018.

Rahane had led India to a famous win over Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

After losing the series opener, India defeated Australia 2-1 to clinch their second straight Test series win Down Under.

So far, Rahane has amassed over 8,000 international runs, including 15 centuries and 49 fifties.