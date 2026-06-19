Sreesanth holds the rare distinction among Indian cricketers of winning two World Cups. He was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams. For a player with such distinction, Sreesanth faced an alleged spot-fixing charge during the 2013 IPL. He was acquitted in 2015, but before that he was sent to Tihar jail for nearly a month in 2013, along with the two other Rajasthan Royals players, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, for their alleged involvement in spot-fixing.

Sreesanth, who has featured in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, said the only reason he survived his time in Tihar was due to his wife Bhuvneshwari Devi, who hails from the Shekhawat/Diwanpura royal family of Jaipur.

In an interview with Lallantop, Sreesanth revealed how he met his future wife Bhuvneshwari in 2007 on the sidelines of an India vs Pakistan match. The former India star said his wife and their families were his pillars of strength when he was accused of spot-fixing.

"First meeting was in the school where I had gone as a guest, second meeting the very next day on the ground, third meeting after three years poolside with uncle, fourth meeting in Indore, fifth meeting we got engaged when I was out on bail," Sreesanth said.

"When I was there, one of the main reasons I didn't kill myself is her. I had promised her in 2010 that if we won the 2011 World Cup, I will marry her. I met her when she was in 10th grade in 2007, and we were in touch till 2013. She is the main reason I got bail."

Sreesanth went on to reveal that his wife took a proactive role in talking to the lawyers. He also said that at a time when he was being labelled a villain, his wife's family stood by him like a rock.

"Those 12 days in Delhi Police cell and 27 days in Tihar jail made me realise that the problems we face in normal life are nothing. I used to hear that years pass on for a trial. That incident made me strong. At that time I was thinking about my mother and father, about the niece and nephew. I didn't let them go to school back then," Sreesanth said.

"For full one month, the focus was only on me nationwide."

Sreesanth and Bhuvneshwari got married in 2013

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