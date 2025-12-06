Former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa has backed Virat Kohli's decision to play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, beginning December 24. While it was earlier reported that the 37-year-old refused to participate in the 50-over domestic tournament, a source told NDTV earlier this week that the selectors managed to convince Kohli to play a few Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa revealed that Kohli made up his mind about playing in the tournament three weeks ago, adding that the former India captain was never going to go against BCCI diktat.

"Three weeks ago Virat had confirmed that he would play, and all this about whether he will play or he is not going to play, it's all conjecture. He already knew, and the communication was already that he would play, three weeks ago. For him, the more matches he plays, the better it is for him, because it helps build flow. When you get older, you want to play as many matches as possible," said Uthappa.

Backing Kohli's decision, Uthappa suggested that playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will give him some match practice ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11.

"How much match practice will he even get in London or in India, if he doesn't play actual competitive matches? He also feels his mental preparation is key. He has done it for 20 years; he knows how to do it. He is a master of ODI cricket, but still, you need those reps in the middle. It always helps. So, that communication was already done between the important people and him, that he's going to play a bunch of games for DDCA," he added.

Kohli has lit up the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa, smashing back-to-back centuries in the first two matches.

It is worth mentioning that the BCCI has made playing domestic cricket mandatory for contracted cricketers unless they are injured or on national duty.

Rohit Sharma, who also retired from Tests ahead of the England tour, is expected to play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.