The incredible thing about South Africa's batting lineup... is that it just does not seem to end. The Proteas were down to 11/3 inside five overs in the first game, but took the game down to the last over. Then they pulled off 359, with significant contributions from nearly everyone in the top 8.



Markram, Bavuma, Breetzke, Brevis, De Zorzi, Jansen, Bosch, even Maharaj, Subrayen and Burger have all chipped in with valuable runs in this ODI series.