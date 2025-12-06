India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: India face off against South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI at Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The pressure is on stand-in captain KL Rahul and head coach Gautam Gambhir, with the hosts battling to avoid a second successive ODI series defeat. On the other hand, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are aiming to clinch the ODI series alongwith the clean sweep in the Test series. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who smashed back-to-back hundreds in the first two games, and also boasts a terrific record in Visakhapatnam. (Live Scorecard)
India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd ODI LIVE Updates, straight from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam:
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Kohli's stunning record in Visakhapatnam
Virat Kohli boasts an incredible record in Visakhapatnam. In 7 ODIs at the venue, Kohli has smashed 587 runs at an average of 97.83, with 3 hundreds and 2 fifties. He also has a duck, though!
India vs South Africa LIVE: Will India make any changes?
It will be interesting to see what combination Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul go with for the third ODI. India's weakness has been their lower-middle order batting and their bowling. However, will they bring in someone like Tilak Varma or show continued faith in the likes of Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna? We'll find out in around 15 minutes, at toss time.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Rohit Sharma eyeing big feat
Not just Kohli, but Rohit Sharma is also on the verge of completing a mega milestone in cricket. If he scores 27 runs today, he will reach 20,000 international runs. If he does, he would become just the fourth Indian to do so, after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE: The imperious South African batting
The incredible thing about South Africa's batting lineup... is that it just does not seem to end. The Proteas were down to 11/3 inside five overs in the first game, but took the game down to the last over. Then they pulled off 359, with significant contributions from nearly everyone in the top 8.
Markram, Bavuma, Breetzke, Brevis, De Zorzi, Jansen, Bosch, even Maharaj, Subrayen and Burger have all chipped in with valuable runs in this ODI series.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Pressure on India's bowling attack
The pressure is firmly on India's bowlers heading into the third ODI. South Africa scripted the joint-highest successful run chase in an ODI in India in the previous game, chasing down 359. India's attack - comprising Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja - will have to step up to help India win today.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE: Kohli on verge of huge milestone
Virat Kohli can reach two massive milestones today in the third ODI. Here's what he can achieve:
1. If Kohli scores 90 runs, he will become only the third batter in cricket history to score 28,000 international runs.
2. If Kohli scores 107 runs, he will overtake Kumar Sangakkara and become the second-highest all-time international run-scorer in cricket history.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Virat Kohli's series so far
All the talk is about Virat Kohli heading into the third ODI. The maestro slammed a stunning 135 in the first game in Ranchi, showing us signs of vintage Virat. He followed it up with another masterful ton in the second game, even though India lost. Such has been his impact, that Visakhapatnam has been sold out today just to watch him bat.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the third ODI between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. It's a series-decider! India won the first game, SA bounced back in the second. Winner today wins the series.