It was on this day, 39 years ago, when Kapil Dev-led Team India won their first World Cup title. Heading into the tournament, not many gave India a chance of winning the competition, but Kapil Dev and his team surprised everyone by going all the way in the tournament. What made the victory sweeter was that India outclassed the favourites West Indies in the summit clash at the Lord's Cricket Ground. India defended a below-par score in the final as the bowling lineup displayed a spirited performance.

No one can forget the image of Kapil Dev and his team standing at the Lord's Balcony with the World Cup trophy in their hand.

Watch: Kapil Dev's Team India Wins Historic World Cup

Batting first, India were bundled out for just 183 with Kris Srikanth top-scoring with a knock of 38. Sandeep Patil also chipped in with 27 runs, but no other batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul. Sunil Gavaskar (2) and Kapil Dev (15) failed to get going with the bat.

Defending 184, Kapil Dev and his side got a major shot in the arm as the team were able to dismiss Vivian Richards before he registered his half-century. Kapil Dev took a fantastic running catch to get the better of Richards and he went back to the pavilion after scoring 33.

Jeff Dujon scored 25 but, in the end, West Indies innings folded for 140 and India registered a comprehensive 43-run win. For India, Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal took three wickets each.

After this win, cricket got a major boost in the country and the sport has ever looked back.