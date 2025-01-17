Vidarbha batter Karun Nair's stunning form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) has sparked debates of his return to the Indian team. So far in seven innings, Nair has notched up scores of 112, 44, 163, 111, 112, 122 and 88, and has been dismissed just once in the tournament so far. Amid his sparkling run of form in VHT, fans and experts have vouched for his selection in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against England, as well as the ICC Champions Trophy.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has also shared his views on Nair's recent form. While Karthik acknowledged that player's exploits with the bat, he, however, explained the reason why Nair won't be considered for selection just yet.

"Karun Nair, it's been unreal to see the form that you've been in. Even Mayank Agarwal has been in some really good form. But the beauty is, it's coming at a stage when the Indian ODI setup is almost ready to go. There can't be too many changes," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik, however, suggested that if Nair continues to score runs, his return to the Indian team will just be a matter of time.

"Yes, it's very tempting to bring a Karun Nair into the setup, and I think he has earned the right to be part of the talks. But I don't think he'll make it to the Champions Trophy 25 squad. But if he keeps going like this, why not? A form batter like that who plays fast and spin well, he's a gun player, and I'm very happy for him," he added.

Karthik also shared his views on young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's omission from the T20I squad against England.

He explained: "He (Jaiswal) is rested (for England T20Is). He has had a very long tour of Australia, mentally draining for a young kid like that. He needs a break. Playing a 5-match series, a Test series is not a joke. I think they (selectors) have done the right thing. 100% he will be in the ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy. Don't worry. He is batting brilliantly well. These 5 T20s won't make a difference to him."