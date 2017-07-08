 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Attributes Test Cricket Success To 'Dada'

Updated: 08 July 2017 17:39 IST

Virender Sehwag wishes 'Dada' on his 45th birthday with a heartwarming message.

On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Attributes Test Cricket Success To 'Dada'
Sehwag had made his Test debut in 2001 against South Africa under Ganguly's leadership. © AFP

If Virender Sehwag has admired any other cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, it's none other than Sourav Ganguly. On Dada's 45 th birthday, as Ganguly is famously called, Sehwag won hearts with his special message for the former India captain on microblogging site Twitter. Sehwag shared a picture of Ganguly and himself during a Test match from their playing days and captioned it: "Whatever success I could achieve in Test Cricket,I truly attribute it to the wonderful support you gave me @SGanguly99 . #HappyBirthdayDada."

Sehwag also posted a photo of Tendulkar, Ganguly and himself in Team India colours.

"May you keep on helping India wave our flag high, just like u waved ur shirt at Lords (sic)," Sehwag captioned the photo.

The former India opener posted another picture of Ganguly and himself as commentators. He went on to give a professional tip as a caption for the picture.

"Pro Tip-While with Dada,best to be on his leg side.On the offside,ball or human it's a boundary. In this pic,Bat is on his left. #OffSideGod," Sehwag wrote.

Sehwag had made his Test debut in 2001 against South Africa under Ganguly's leadership and scored a magnificent 105. Unfortunately, India lost the Test by nine wickets.

Sehwag has played 104 Tests, scoring 8586 runs at an average of 49.34. His Test career includes 23 centuries and 32 half-tons.

Topics : India Sourav Ganguly Virender Sehwag Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sehwag had made his Test debut in 2001 under Ganguly's leadership
  • Sehwag scored a magnificent 105 on debut
  • Sehwag's Test career includes 23 centuries
Related Articles
I Am Not In Competition With Ravi Shastri And Virender Sehwag: Lalchand Rajput
I Am Not In Competition With Ravi Shastri And Virender Sehwag: Lalchand Rajput
Virender Sehwag's Gesture On Twitter Floors 'Diehard Fan'
Virender Sehwag's Gesture On Twitter Floors 'Diehard Fan'
Man-Management An Important Skill For A Coach, Feels Sourav Ganguly
Man-Management An Important Skill For A Coach, Feels Sourav Ganguly
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.