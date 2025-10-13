Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday (October 12). Sara, whose Instagram bio reads "biomedical scientist" and "registered nutritionist," shared some of the special wishes that she received. Among the people wishing her were brother Arjun Tendulkar and father Sachin. Saniya Chandhok, who is engaged to Arjun, also wished her.

From our shared laughs to your biggest dreams, Sara, you've always made us proud. Happy Birthday! Keep shining bright.pic.twitter.com/x7ppbi5UGY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 12, 2025

Recently, Sara Tendulkar revealed the reason behind not pursuing a career in cricket. Sara said while she has countless favorite memories of her father's iconic knocks, the 27-year-old never thought about following his footsteps. "Never. It's been my brother's forte. I have played gully cricket, but never thought about it," Sara said in an interview.

Sara also revealed that visiting Australia every four years when her father was touring the country is one of her favorite childhood memories.

"I distinctly remember spending New Year's Eve in Australia, in Sydney—the ones we were there when we visited every four years. We would spend New Year's Eve on a boat with the whole team. That's something I will never forget," she added.

Sara also shed light on the most vivid memory from her father's playing days—Sachin's farewell Test against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium.

"If I have to pick one vivid memory, then I would pick his retirement match. I was old enough to really understand what that meant at that point. When I was younger, I went for the games, but I never really grasped the enormity of them," she said.

On a professional front, Sara officially stepped into India's wellness landscape with the launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai.