After making his name as one of the most explosive players of all time, former India batter Virender Sehwag is also known for his tongue-in-cheek humour on social media. Recently, Sehwag took to Twitter and shared an interesting question for his fans on the micro-blogging platform. "Sabse jyada darr kisse lagta hai? (What are you most scared of?)," Sehwag wrote on Twitter. He received varied answers, but there was one fan who stole the show with his rather hilarious remark.

"New Zealand," a fan wrote in the comments section.

Sehwag, however, had a funnier response to the tweet.

"Haan yaar, maasoom se hain but Knockout mein bada bura karte hain hamaare saath (Yeah man. They're nice but they treat us really badly in knockouts!)," said Sehwag, pointing out India's defeats to New Zealand in ICC knock-out matches.

Haan yaar, maasoom se hain but Knockout mein bada bura karte hain hamaare saath — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2023

Notably, New Zealand defeated India in the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

The Kiwis had won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title, by outclassing India in the final in 2021.

Sponsored by Vuukle

New Zealand recently toured India for a three-match ODI series, followed by three T20Is.

However, India swept the ODI series 3-0, and also won the T20I series 2-1 against the Blackcaps.

In the final T20I, India had defeated New Zealand by 168 runs, which is their biggest ever win in T20 internationals and the biggest margin by runs in a match played between two Test-playing nations.

India will now head into the hotly-anticipated four-Test series against Australia starting February 9 in Nagpur.

Featured Video Of The Day

Dipa Karmakar Handed 21-Month Ban After Failing Dope Test