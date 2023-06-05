The Indian cricketing spectrum is divided over the selection of wicket-keeper in the Indian team for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. Both KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan have their strengths and weaknesses. While some want the 'pure keeper' Bharat to get the nod, others want Ishan for the 'Rishabh Pant-like' impact. Harbhajan Singh, who has been sharing his views on a number of cricketing matters as a pundit, backtracked from his statement by supporting Ishan's case, having earlier picked Bharat as his choice.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan explained why Kishan should get the nod over Bharat, citing the Mumbai Indians' batter's ability to face the new ball.

"Why Ishan Kishan should be considered ahead of Bharat?

"I think this will add more strength to batting as Ishan Kishan can tackle the new ball much better than Bharat. He is an opener too and is in good form. So if the second new ball is introduced after 80 overs and Ishan walks out to bat he can play as an opener," said Bhajji.

The former India spinner also said that he doesn't have much confidence in Bharat's batting.

Advertisement

"Rishabh Pant is an explosive batter and Ishan also has the same quality. Although Bharat is superb behind the wickets, I don't have much confidence in Bharat's batting," said Harbhajan.

Earlier in a chat on Star Sports, Harbhajan had picked Bharat over Kishan as he has 'more experience'.

"No, I don't think so. KS Bharat has been playing for India now. If it were Wriddhiman Saha, then I would say yes, play him. He has more experience and he's a better keeper. If KL Rahul was fit, I would've played him over KS Bharat as well," Harbhajan had said.