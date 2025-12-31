Bollywood and TV actress Khushi Mukherjee has finally clarified her recent remarks concerning Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in an exclusive conversation with NDTV. Her latest statement comes as a major relief for the captain, his fans, and Indian cricket supporters at large. In response to NDTV's questions regarding her comments, she asked, "Can't we talk as friends?"

A statement from Khushi a day earlier had caused a massive stir in the cricketing world. With the T20 World Cup set to begin in just one and a half months and the India squad already announced under Suryakumar's captaincy, the interpretations of her previous comments were seen as detrimental to the team's environment. Such controversies can often be damaging to the morale and "health" of the squad.

Suryakumar's Tirupati Visit

Although Captain Suryakumar Yadav led India to an Asia Cup title in 2025, his recent dip in form with the bat has been a cause for concern. On top of that, Khushi Mukherjee's explosive remarks created a sensation. Interestingly, Khushi's previous statement surfaced while Suryakumar was visiting the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati with his wife, Devisha, on Tuesday. The cricketer has not yet reacted to the matter.

Khushi's Clarification

In a telephonic interview with NDTV, Khushi made it clear that there was no "romantic relationship" with Suryakumar Yadav. She stated that her comments were misunderstood and blown out of proportion without context. She also claimed that her Instagram account had been hacked.

Khushi explained that while she used to speak with Suryakumar as a friend in the past, they are no longer in touch. She added that she has not spoken to him even after this controversy broke. Furthermore, she extended her best wishes to Team India and Captain Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming World Cup. Khushi mentioned that Suryakumar had spoken to her as a friend following a defeat.

The Original Controversy

The drama began when Khushi gave a shocking answer to a question at a recent event. She had said, "I don't want to date any cricketer. Many cricketers are after me. Suryakumar used to message me a lot. We don't talk much now. I don't even want my name linked with him. I don't like news about my link-ups."

Khushi Mukherjee has appeared in television shows such as MTV Splitsvilla, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, Baalveer Returns, and MTV Love School, in addition to working in Tamil and Telugu films. In her previous statement, she also reiterated that she has no desire to date any cricketer.