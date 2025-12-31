Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Sarfaraz Khan sent a stark reminder to the selectors ahead of the New Zealand ODI series, slamming 157 off just 75 deliveries during Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter against Goa on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was in blistering form, clearing the ropes 14 times and hitting 9 fours during his stay at the crease. After Goa opted to bowl first, Vasuki Koushik gave them an early breakthrough by dismissing Angkrish Raghuvanshi. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Musheer Khan steadied the ship before Sarfaraz dismantled the opposition with his explosive hitting. Having enjoyed a sensational run in domestic cricket, this knock came at the perfect time to stake his claim for the ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.

In their last match, Shardul Thakur ticked all the boxes, right from winning the toss to blowing the Chattisgarh top order with a match winning four-wicket burst, as Mumbai cruised to nine wicket victory to complete a group stage hat trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday.

At the Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground, Shardul won the toss and used the early morning nip to good effect to reduce Chattisgarh to 10 for 4 inside first five overs.

Chattisgarh never recovered from the blow and were skittled out for 142 in 38.1 overs.

While Shardul wreaked havoc in first half an hour, it was left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (5/31) who demolished the latter half of the Chattisgarh batting by bowling quick and stump-to-stump line. The last six wickets tumbled for 27 runs.

The chase was a cakewalk as Angkrish Raghuvanshi (68 no off 66 balls) along with veteran Siddhesh Lad (48 no off 42 balls) added 102 runs for the unbroken second wicket to wrap it off in just 24 overs.

Mumbai with 12 points consolidated their position on top of group C.

(WIth PTI inputs)