Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged Australia's Usman Khawaja to retire on his own terms and decide his "destiny" in the upcoming Australia vs England fifth and final Ashes Test, set to start on January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as per the Sydney Morning Herald. While Khawaja's retirement talks have gained traction of late, there has been no official word from him. However, Australia's coach Andrew McDonald stated after the MCG Boxing Day Test that there have been no discussions with Khawaja about his future and dismissed external speculation.

Khawaja started the Ashes as Australia's long-standing opener, but has not opened after he suffered back spasms in Perth. He missed the Brisbane Test and was initially left out for Adelaide, only being recalled to bat at No. 4 because of Steven Smith's illness.

The 39-year-old has averaged 25.93 and 36.11 in the past two years. In 2025, he has managed 614 runs in 18 innings with one fifty and one hundred. He scored his only century against Sri Lanka during Australia's tour in January-February 2025, making a huge 232 in the first innings of the opening Test.

Ahead of the Sydney Ashes Test, Vaughan urged Khawaja to control his own destiny and enjoy the chance to end his remarkable career on his own terms at home.

"I would say to Usman, 'Don't let them decide. You decide your destiny'. When someone has been playing for so long, we've just got to let them decide. Usman has had an incredible career and not many get the chance to say goodbye on their own terms at their own venue," Vaughan said as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Vaughan said that ending his career at his home ground in an Ashes series would be ideal for the Aussie batter, but it depends on whether he still has the energy and desire to continue playing.

"If he doesn't do that, he runs the risk of his career ending not on his own terms. I can't think of a better way to say goodbye than at his home ground in an Ashes series. If Uzzie has got the energy and capacity to really want to fight on, yeah, I could see that happening, but leaving in Sydney in an Ashes series sounds pretty good to me," Vaughan added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)