One of the finest Indian cricketers ever, Sourav Ganguly raised a few eyebrows his comment as he claimed that winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) was more difficult than winning the World Cup. Ganguly's comments came as he was backing Rohit Sharma to continue leading the Indian team. Gagnuly's comments drew reactions from fans all across the globe. Even former Pakistan batter Salman Butt expressed his views on Ganguly's remarks, slamming the former BCCI president.

After India's 209-run defeat to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship final, many had raised questions on Rohit's ability to lead the team at the grand stage. Ganguly, however, maintained that Rohit is the right person for the job as he had won the IPL title 5 times.

"I have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn't easy because it's a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions," Ganguly had on India Today.

Reacting to Ganguly's comments, Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel: "I didn't expect a world-class player and a captain to say something like this. How can you compare league cricket with Test (and international) cricket? There's no comparison. You're comparing the ultimate format of cricket with the shortest format where only four international players are in a team? There's no comparison."

While there doesn't seem to be a threat on Rohit's position as the team's skipper, a lot can change if India return empty-handed from the ODI World Cup this year.