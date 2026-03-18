Suryakumar Reveals Four Names Who Decided He'll Be Indian T20I Captain. One Is Jay Shah
Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that present head coach Gautam Gambhir did not play a big role in his elevation to the post of India's T20I captain.
- Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Gautam Gambhir did not play a major role in his promotion to India T20I captain
- He said that former BCCI secretary Jay Shah had called him first to tell him that he would become the captain
- Suryakumar also said that Ajit Agarkar, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were also involved in the planning
Suryakumar Yadav has become only the third India captain to lift the T20 World Cup title, following in the footsteps of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. However, his appointment as captain came as a bit of a surprise considering he wasn't even the vice-captain of the team under Rohit. Many felt that current head coach Gautam Gambhir, under whom Suryakumar had been vice-captain at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was the reason behind his elevation to India captaincy. But Suryakumar has now revealed that four other people - and not Gambhir - played a role in him taking over as T20I captain.
Suryakumar stated that former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, former head coach Rahul Dravid and former captain Rohit Sharma were involved in the decision-making to promote Suryakumar as captain.
"There was a time when Jay bhai, the BCCI secretary at that time, called me three or four days before the Sri Lanka series. He called me and told me that they were making me the captain of the T20 team going forward. Yes, he called me first," Suryakumar told PTI.
"But I was pretty sure that it was all being planned by Rohit bhai and Ajit bhai at that time. Gautam bhai came in later. They, along with Rahul Sir - Rahul Dravid, the coach then - had discussed it with Jay bhai. Then they decided that I should lead India going forward," he added.
Suryakumar has won 42 out of his 52 matches in charge of India's T20I team, boasting a win percentage in excess of 80. As captain, he is yet to lose a single bilateral T20I series since taking over the role on a permanent basis.
Suryakumar, who is 35 now, is only eight wins behind Rohit in the list of most wins as India's T20I captain.