India romped to a 3-0 series sweep over Afghanistan, marking the team's first ODI series win under Shubman Gill. After accumulating 238 runs across the three matches, captain Gill was named 'Player of the Series'. Prior to the three-game rubber against Afghanistan, fans and experts had raised concerns over Gill's leadership in the 50-over format, reflecting on his previous tenures where India lost series against both Australia and New Zealand. Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India batter Manoj Tiwary insisted that Gill is not a 'born leader', suggesting that the more he leads, the better he will get.

"This series went well for him as captain. The more series he captains, the better he will get. He isn't a 'born leader' yet, but he will learn. Everything comes naturally to a born leader and then there is someone like Shubman Gill who learns with time and that is why Rohit and Virat and even KL need to stay in the team and advise him," said Tiwary.

Tiwary added that Gill's leadership is bound to get better, especially with the invaluable cushion of having former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli around him in the ODI squad.

"The mistakes that they made during their captaincy, they will not let him repeat them. Also, when you have so many good players, the pressure of captaincy reduces a bit," Tiwary added.

Meanwhile, Kohli missed the series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. However, the 37-year-old was named in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England next month, subject to fitness clearance.

Kohli will report to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Monday for a fitness test.

He suffered the hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-defending run in the Indian Premier League, which subsequently ruled him out of the Afghanistan series. CoE sports science staff had previously visited Kohli in England to monitor his recovery.

(With PTI Inputs)

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