With Virat Kohli having retired from Test cricket and Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root all over 34 years old, there has been a lot of talk about who the 'Fab Four' of the next generation can be. Kohli, Smith, Williamson and Root were the leading batters in a generation of cricket, as all of them lived up to their potential. England cricketers Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have dabbled into the 'Next Fab Four' debate, and made some interesting choices in the process.

Unlike the original Fab Four, which was coined by late New Zealand great Martin Crowe, Ali and Rashid did not pick four batters from four different nations.

"You're going to have to have two from India," Mooen Ali said, speaking on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

Moeen and Rashid both picked two Indians for their future Fab Four, picking Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"Shubman Gill, just the way he bats and the way he makes it look quite easy," Ali said.

"In this series in England, his technique has gotten so much better. Sound guy and he's a top player, very nice, very elegant and stylish. There's certain things you watch a batter for, certain shots or certain things that a batter does, he's one of them," Ali elaborated.

Moeen Ali then explained why he also has Jaiswal in his next Fab Four list.

"He (Jaiswal) is a quality player. I would put him in 100%. He's played in India when these wickets have been ragging. They've not been flat wickets. Australia, away, did really well. And now in England, he's done well. He's very difficult to bowl at," Ali said.

"You watch him play, and there's nothing that stands out as a weakness. He plays spin really well. He's just a run-getter, someone who is hungry for runs. I like his style. He's going to score a lot of runs," Ali said further.

Moeen Ali kept Gill, Jaiswal, Harry Brook and Rachin Ravindra, and also mentioned young England all-rounder Jacob Bethell.

On the other hand, Rashid went with Gill, Jaiswal, Brook and Bethell, picking two each from India and England.

Both players left out talented batters like South Africa's Dewald Brevis and Pakistan's Saim Ayub.

Gill established himself as a Test great in-the-making as he slammed 754 runs in the recently-concluded Test series against England.

Jaiswal also made in excess of 400 runs in the series, hitting two centuries - one in the first Test and one in the last.