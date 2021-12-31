The selection committee named KL Rahul as the ODI captain for India's three-match series against South Africa after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, also opened up on the controversy surrounding the ODI captaincy involving Test skipper Virat Kohli. Sharma said that Kohli was asked not to quit T20I captaincy by the selection committee. "When the meeting started before World Cup, it was surprise for everyone. All present there told him have a rethink. All selectors felt that it will affect the World Cup. All conveners and board officials told Virat that for the sake of Indian cricket continue. Everyone was in a state of shock. After the World Cup we wanted to talk," said Sharma.

"Everyone from selectors to (BCCI) office bearers, convenor of selection meeting and all present told Kohli to wait on T20 captaincy till World Cup got over.

"We were in the middle of the World Cup when Virat announced that he would give up the T20s captaincy. But all board members asked him to reconsider. That was not the time to tell him that if you leave one format you will be made to give up another," he added.

"At that time when he announced to us everyone told him we can have a rethink, after the World Cup. Our goals is to make Indian team on the top. We don't want controversies. Make sure that the best men play for country."

Asked about speculation about a rift between Kohli and Rohit, the chief selector said, "Don't do speculations. I was a part of the media for 20 years. I laugh at speculations. They are working together as a family, team, unit."

India's ODI squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohd. Siraj.