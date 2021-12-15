Indian Test captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday opened up on how the entire process of naming Rohit Sharma as Team India's new ODI captain, in place of him, transpired. Virat, while addressing the media before the team's departure for the Test series in South Africa, said that he was informed by the selectors that he won't be the ODI captain anymore just one and a half hours before the Test squad for the South Africa series was announced and that there was no prior communication on the same from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This statement of Virat's contradicts the statements made by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly over the past few days. Ganguly had mentioned that he had personally spoken to Kohli about the decision to name Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain and that so did chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma.

Ganguly had further mentioned that Kohli was asked to not step down from captaincy in T20Is, but Kohli contradicted that too as he said that his decision of stepping down from T20I captaincy was well received by the Indian cricket board.

Here's what Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly said on the issues.

On Virat Kohli stepping down from T20I captaincy:

Sourav Ganguly: "...Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told ANI.

Virat Kohli: "When I left the T20 captaincy, I had first approached BCCI and intimated them of my decision and laid down my point of view in front of them (office bearers).

"I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my view point was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that 'you should not leave T20 captaincy'," Kohli said, in complete contradiction to what Ganguly had stated a few days earlier during the press conference.

"On the contrary, the BCCI called it a progressive step and in the right direction. At that time I had communicated that, yes I would like to continue in Tests and ODIs unless office-bearers and selectors think that I shouldn't carry on with this responsibility.

"I had clarified on my call and communication to BCCI was clear. I had given that option if office bearers and selectors think otherwise, then it's in their hands (their call)," he added.

On informing Virat Kohli that he won't be ODI captain:

Sourav Ganguly: "It was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him," Ganguly told ANI.

Virat Kohli: "Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate."

"I was contacted one and half hours before selection meeting on 8th for Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all since I announced my decision on T20 captaincy.

Promoted

"...the chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed.

"Before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain to which I replied 'okay fine'," Kohli said.