India's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel came up with quite an honest answer when asked about playing alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In the India Premier League, Jurel represents Rajasthan Royals, a side for which the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi opens the batting. The RR senior heaped massive praise on the teenager, who has been the talk of the town since the franchise paid a whopping sum of Rs 1.1 crore for him. The wonderkid soon repaid the faith shown in him with incredible performances in the T20 event. Meanwhile, he played equally well for the India Under-19 and India 'A' teams before earning his maiden international cap.

"He deserves all the praise. What he does is something you can't even dream of. A 15-year-old kid smashing everybody. It's just WOW. Honestly, there's no jealousy. There's no comparison either. What is there to compare? It's beyond comprehension. Comparisons happen when you think you can do something similar. He is too good. An unbelievable kid. We watch in awe, and he makes life easier for us as batters," Dhruv Jurel said on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel.

The RR wicketkeeper-batter also talked about the pressure of batting alongside Sooryavanshi.

"In the Powerplay, he keeps smashing, and watching him, you feel that if we get a chance, we should also start hitting, because he just keeps smashing," Jurel said.

Sooryavanshi, who made his international debut on the T20I tour of England in July, was recently an unused member in India's 3-0 series win over Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The teenager returned with scores of 14, 13 and 15 in his first international series, which was against the Three Lions. He improved his show against Zimbabwe and emerged as the Player of the Series as well as the Player of the Match in the final. The southpaw scored 151 runs with the help of two half-centuries in three games.

However, in the following series against Afghanistan, India opted to bench Sooryavanshi and went ahead with Sanju Samson joining back Abhishek Sharma as opener. Though Sooryavanshi has found a spot in India's Asian Games 2026 squad, Samson's presence is likely to keep him on the bench.

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