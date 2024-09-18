Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes KL Rahul's consistent run-scoring secured his selection over Sarfaraz Khan in the playing eleven for the first Test against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 in Chennai. "You have to look at KL Rahul's performance in the last few years. He has been fantastic. He scored 100 in South Africa at Centurion. When he played that only Test match against England in Hyderabad, he scored runs. He has been around scoring runs consistently, had a very good World Cup as well.

"But having said that, Sarfaraz had a very good debut series, no doubt about it. As far as I am concerned, India would definitely start with KL Rahul. I don't see a question there, but it's good to see that India has that kind of competition amongst players for every position," said Parthiv to IANS in a select virtual interaction.

Rahul became the designated number five batter since making a fine hundred in challenging conditions against South Africa at the Centurion Park last year.

But after making 86 and 22 against England in Hyderabad in January, Rahul got injured and missed the rest of the series.

In his absence, Sarfaraz came in and smashed 200 runs in three matches, including a fifty on debut in Rajkot. But with Rahul fit and available after making 37 and 57 in first round of the Duleep Trophy, head coach Gautam Gambhir indicated on Thursday that he walks into the eleven ahead of Sarfaraz, a team dynamic which Parthiv agrees with.

He also talked about what makes fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah currently stand head and shoulders above any other bowler in the world.

"The ability to understand the game and delivering under pressure - that's something which makes him stand apart from anyone else.

"I've seen him since he's made his first-class debut. He was predominantly just in-swinging bowler. But now you can see how he takes the ball away. He has mastered the yorker length very well, and can disguise it really well with his slower ones. Plus, he wasn't using bouncer as such, but now he's using that also.

"So he has all the variety, and perfection in all of those balls he bowls. For me, using those balls at the right point of time, and delivering under pressure, that makes him stand apart from any bowler in the world," he added.

With Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being sure starters for the Chennai Test, it means someone like Akash Deep needs to wait for his chance. But Parthiv has been impressed with what he's seen of the Bengal pacer so far.

"I think he has bowled very well, and is someone who is a great example of doing well in first-class cricket, and how important it is to play those Ranji Trophy games and do well consistently. Both Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar are the examples of how they have bowled well in first-class cricket, and are exactly getting results for it.

"This year also, Akash has improved a lot, he is hitting the length really well. He has got a bright future. He has played only one Test match but he has impressed everyone. So, high hopes are there from him by everyone. Plus, it is great to see India producing fast bowlers series by series.

"It is not just Bumrah, Siraj and Mohammed Shami. But the second line of fast bowlers are also brilliant in the form of Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal. So, there are a lot of bowlers but Akash Deep has been impressive, and there is no doubt about it," said Parthiv.

Recently, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen bowling with red-ball in his practice sessions, indicating he might be making a return to playing the longer format, something which hasn't happened after 2018, owing to a combination of injuries and workload management.

Parthiv thinks the doors of playing Test cricket are still open for Hardik, provided he plays Ranji Trophy. "I personally do not see end of the road for any cricketer. I made a comeback after 8 years, while Dinesh Karthik made a comeback after 10 years. So, there is never an end of road for any cricketer as long as they are playing cricket. That is up to Hardik whether he wants to play Test cricket or not.

"If he wants to play Test cricket, the Indian selectors and everyone has made it clear that you have to play first class cricket. So, to make a comeback into Indian Test side, he will obviously first have to play Ranji Trophy cricket or first class cricket, so to speak. But there is never end of road, and I don't believe in end of road for any cricketer ever," he concluded.

