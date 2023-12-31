Former Indian cricket team batter Gautam Gambhir has been a big follower of healthy lifestyle and over the years, he has openly talked about his strict diet and fitness regime. The left-hander once again reiterated his commitment to a heavy lifestyle while answering a question from a fan on social media. During a Q&A session on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan enquired about the secret behind Gambhir's sharp memory and he was quick to respond - "Healthy boring diet. No alcohol, no smoking".

Meanwhile, India's dream of winning a Test series in South Africa for the first time was ended inside three days as they crashed to an innings and 32 runs defeat at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

With the series consisting of only two matches they can at best earn a share of the honours if they win the second Test starting in Cape Town on Wednesday.

India had no answer to South Africa's pace attack as they crashed to 131 all out in their second innings, after conceding a 163-run first innings lead.

Healthy boring diet. No alcohol, no smokinghttps://t.co/ALgLz7W3wH — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 29, 2023

A day which started with the match evenly poised turned into a rout for the tourists.

Dean Elgar (185) and Marco Jansen (84 not out) transformed a slender 11-run lead for South Africa at the start of play into a strong position.

They shared a 111-run sixth wicket partnership as South Africa took an overnight 256 for five to 408 all out despite the absent of injured captain Temba Bavuma.

Virat Kohli hit an aggressive 76 for India before he was last man out but the rest of the batting collapsed against South Africa's fast bowlers on a lively pitch.

The second innings lasted just 34.1 overs. Kohli hit 12 fours and a six in an 82-ball innings. Shubman Gill made 26 but no other batsman scored more than six.

