Niranjan Shah Included In Committee On Lodha Reforms

Updated: 28 June 2017 22:38 IST

The committee led by Rajeev Shukla also has Sourav Ganguly, Naba Bhattacharjee, TC Matthew, Amitabh Chaudhary, Aniruddh Chaudhry, Jay Shah as the other members.

The BCCI, on Wednesday, in a surprise move decided to include former Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) president Niranjan Shah as 'Special Invitee' in the newly formed committee which will study the Lodha Panel Reforms. What is inexplicable is Shah is 73-year-old and has been running Saurashtra CA for last three decades and stands "disqualified on all counts" as per the Lodha Panel Reforms. In fact, a senior BCCI official said that Shah himself wanted to be a part of the committee and there were pressure from other 70 plus disqualified officials, who wanted representation in the committee.

"Amitabh Chaudhary seems helpless as N Srinivasan has again started calling shots. Niranjan Shah was insistent that he should be taken in the committee. Accordingly, he was included today and the number of members have now increased to eight," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Something that many well-intentioned BCCI officials are unable to digest that Shah's career in cricket administration is finished but the Rajkot business magnet doesn't want to give up.

"Look at the Lodha reforms. Niranjan bhai is 73 years old and age cap is 70 years. His cumulative time in state and BCCI is more than three decades, so he crosses the 18-year limit. Also the three year cooling off period doesn't apply as he has spent more than 18 years. If someone could only tell us, what will be his utility in the committee apart from creating restrictions," a senior state unit president said.

The committee led by Rajeev Shukla also has Sourav Ganguly, Naba Bhattacharjee, TC Matthew, Amitabh Chaudhary, Aniruddh Chaudhry, Jay Shah as the other members.

Highlights
  • BCCI has appointed seven-member committee on Lodha reforms
  • Niranjan Shah is 73-year-old
  • Rajeev Shukla to head the committee on Lodha reforms
