Nidahas Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Off To Sri Lanka For Tri-Series. See Pics

India will face Sri Lanka in the opening match of the series on March 6

The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma on Sunday departed for Sri Lanka to play a tri-nation series beginning Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures of the players on their official Twitter handle. "And we are all ready to Jet Set Go! Here we come! #TeamIndia", BCCI captioned on Twitter. Skipper Rohit, Suresh Raina, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel were among those players whose pictures BCCI had posted.

Rohit will lead India's new-look 15-member team that will be minus quite a few regular starters. Shikhar Dhawan has been named vice-captain of the Indian side with BCCI, stating in a press release, that the team was picked keeping in my the workload and upcoming schedule. The T20I tournament also features Bangladesh as the third team. India's regular skipper Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni were both rested from the tri-series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya too have been rested while Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar earned a call-up to the Indian side. Vijay Shankar and Mohammad Siraj have also been included in the India squad while Rishabh Pant will be the second wicketkeeper in the team.

India will face Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Nidahas Trophy triangular Twenty20 International tournament, starting on March 6.

The tournament has been organised in order to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence. The matches will be played under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The tournament, Nidahas Trophy, will follow a round-robin format with all the three teams playing each other twice, and the top two progressing to the March 18 final.

The tournament will be telecast in India by DSPORT, a sports channel by Discovery Communications.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)