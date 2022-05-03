Left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran has been named the new West Indies captain in ODIs and T20 Internationals (T20Is), replacing Kieron Pollard, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. "Nicholas Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies Men's ODI and T20I teams following the international retirement of Kieron Pollard," Cricket West Indies said in a statement. Pooran was earlier the vice-captain when all-rounder Pollard was at the helm of the team in the two limited overs formats.

"Pooran will take over the captaincy for the West Indies ODI and T20I teams after being Pollard's deputy over the last year. The appointment will include the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in October 2023," the CWI statement said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope has been appointed the new vice-captain in ODIs.

"We believe Nicholas is ready for the challenge of leading our white ball teams given his experience, performances, and the respect he has within the playing group," CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams was quoted as saying.

"The Selection Panel believes that Nicholas has matured as a player and were impressed with his leadership of both teams when Kieron Pollard had been absent. The experience he has gathered playing in various franchise leagues around the world was also a factor in the decision to recommend him for the T20 captaincy," he further said.

"I am truly honored to be appointed captain of the West Indies team. I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket," Nicholas Pooran said.

"This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together," he said.

"To be named captain is indeed the highlight of my career so far and I want to drive the team forward to accomplish great things on the field for our fans and loyal supporters," he added.

His first role as skipper will be to lead them in the three-match ODI series in Netherlands beginning May 31.