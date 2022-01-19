New Zealand's tour of Australia scheduled in late January has been postponed "until further notice, due to the lack of certainty over when the squad would be able to return to New Zealand," stated a media release by New Zealand Cricket. Cricket Australia also confirmed the development. "Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a little longer before resuming the rivalry with our mates over the ditch. Cricket Australia will soon confirm the schedule for the Dettol T20I series with Sri Lanka," tweeted Cricket Australia.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a little longer before resuming the rivalry with our mates over the ditch.



Cricket Australia will soon confirm the schedule for the Dettol T20I series with Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/83k46stNwY — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 19, 2022

NZC chief executive David White explained the reasoning behind the decision and said:

"As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the Government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travelers."

Promoted

"NZC and CA had explored a proposal to expand the tour and to push out the date on which the squad might return to New Zealand, in the hope that might be more achievable for the Government. But we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this, either," he added.

Both teams were due to play three ODIs and a T20I in a short tour. The first ODI was slated to be held at the Perth Stadium on January 30 followed by the 2nd ODI at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on February 2. The final ODI was scheduled to be played on February 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The only T20 international was set to be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 8.