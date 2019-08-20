New Zealand Women Cricket's Same-Sex Couple Announces Pregnancy

New Zealand women's cricket team captain Amy Satterthwaite on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce her pregnancy with wife Lea Tahuhu. Amy Satterthwaite was engaged to New Zealand teammate Lea Tahuhu in 2014. The couple later tied the knot in March 2017. Announcing about her pregnancy on Twitter, Amy Satterthwaite wrote, "Lea and I are thrilled to share that I am expecting our first child early in the new year. Words cannot describe how excited we are about this new chapter".

Lea and I are thrilled to share that I am expecting our first child early in the new year. Words cannot describe how excited we are about this new chapter #babysatterhuhu #jan2020 pic.twitter.com/UwRXJ3YMJx — Amy Satterthwaite (@AmySatterthwait) August 20, 2019

Tahuhu, in response, retweeted her partner's tweet and said, "And then there were 3".

And then there were 3 https://t.co/zGl4OADk7T — Lea Tahuhu (@LTahuhu) August 20, 2019

Satterthwaite has represented New Zealand in 119 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 99 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). She has also led the White Ferns in nine ODIs and 10 T20Is.

Tahuhu has played 66 ODIs and 50 T20Is. She has 70 ODI wickets and 44 T20I scalps to her name.

Same-sex marriage in New Zealand has been legal since August 19, 2013. A bill for legalisation was passed by the New Zealand House of Representatives on April 17, 2013 by 77 votes to 44 and received royal assent on April 19.

Apart from Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu, New Zealand's Hayley Jensen had tied the knot with uncapped Australian Nicola Hancock in April 2019.

Last year, South Africa women's cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk and teammate Marizanne Kapp tied the knot. They also became the first married couple to bat together in an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament, while playing against Sri Lanka in the Women's World T20.