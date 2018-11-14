Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp First Married Couple To Bat Together In ICC Tournament

South African skipper Dane van Niekerk and her teammate Marizanne Kapp became the first married couple to bat together in an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament, while playing against Sri Lanka in the Women's World T20. Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp, who got married in July this year, stitched together a 67-run third-wicket stand to help their side register victory by 7 wickets. Van Niekerk (33) and Kapp (38), who played important cameo knocks, also scalped a wicket each.

In July 2018, Kapp and Van Niekerk became only the second women's cricket pair to get married after New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu.

Kapp made the news of their wedding public via an Instagram post. The 28-year-old took to Instagram and shared two images from the wedding. The South African captain posted the photo with a ring emoji.

Born in 1993 in Pretoria, Dane van Niekerk has represented South Africa in one Test, 98 ODIs and 70 T20Is.

In 98 ODIs, Van Niekerk has scored 1946 runs at an average of 35.38, including nine half-centuries. She also has 126 wickets in the 50-over format to her name.

Kapp, on the other hand has represented her national team in 1 Test, 96 ODIs and 67 T20Is. She has the highest score of an unbeaten 102 in the 50-over format.

South Africa, currently third in the Group A, behind England and Windies will face the defending champions later on Wednesday.