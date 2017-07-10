India vs South Africa, Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: South Africa Beat India By 115 Runs

Dane van Niekerk claimed 4 for 22 as South Africa thrashed India by 115 runs in their Women's World Cup match at Grace Road in Leicester. This is India's first loss in five matches in the ongoing tournament. For India, Deepti Sharma was the highest scorer with 60 runs off 111 balls. India will now face Australia on Wednesday (July 12). (Scorecard)

