ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

India vs South Africa, Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: South Africa Beat India By 115 Runs

Updated: 10 July 2017 19:39 IST

Highlights, India vs South Africa: Dane van Niekerk claimed 4 for 22 as South Africa thrashed India by 115 runs in their Women's World Cup match at Grace Road in Leicester.

Highlights, India vs South Africa: South Africa beat India by 115 runs. © Twitter

Dane van Niekerk claimed 4 for 22 as South Africa thrashed India by 115 runs in their Women's World Cup match at Grace Road in Leicester. This is India's first loss in five matches in the ongoing tournament. For India, Deepti Sharma was the highest scorer with 60 runs off 111 balls. India will now face Australia on Wednesday (July 12). (Scorecard)

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming:

ICC women's World Cup 2017 India vs South Africa is set to begin at 10:30am local time, 15:00pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below.

India:  Live Streaming: Hotstar.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK:  Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 12. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Highlights: IND vs SA

  • Last 10 updates
  • 2nd Innings
  • Refresh
45.6
W

Shabnim Ismail to Poonam Yadav

OUT c Trisha Chetty b Shabnim Ismail. India Women have been bowled out.

45.5
0

Shabnim Ismail to Poonam Yadav

No run.

45.4
1

Shabnim Ismail to Jhulan Goswami

1 run.

45.3
0

Shabnim Ismail to Jhulan Goswami

No run.

45.2
2

Shabnim Ismail to Jhulan Goswami

2 runs.

45.1
0

Shabnim Ismail to Jhulan Goswami

No run.

44.6
0

Sune Luus to Poonam Yadav

No run.

44.5
0

Sune Luus to Poonam Yadav

No run.

44.4
0

Sune Luus to Poonam Yadav

No run.

44.3
0

Sune Luus to Poonam Yadav

No run.

