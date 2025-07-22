Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, Live Score Updates: South Africa Struggling
New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, Live Updates: South Africa have lost three wickets against New Zealand in the fifth match of the ongoing Zimbabwe Tri-Series in Harare on Tuesday. Both the Kiwis and the Proteas have secured their places in the final of the series, which will be played on July 26. So far, New Zealand have played two matches and won both of them. On the other hand, South Africa have won two out of the three matches they have played. In their previous meeting on July 16, New Zealand emerged victorious by 21 runs. (Live Scorecard)
Match 5, T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2025, Jul 22, 2025
Play In Progress
NZ
15/0 (1.1)
SA
134/8 (20.0)
Harare Sports Club, Harare
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 12.86
Batsman
Devon Conway
6* (5)
Tim Seifert
3 (2)
Bowler
George Linde
15/0 (1)
Gerald Coetzee
0/0 (0.1)
NZ vs SA, T20I Tri-Series, Live Updates
We are back with the chase. Tim Seifert walks out with Devon Conway to open for the Kiwis. Gerald Coetzee will bowl the first over of the chase for South Africa.
... The Run Chase ...
The surface doesn't favor the batters, so the Proteas' bowling unit will aim to restrict the flow of runs and pick up early wickets to put pressure on the Kiwis. If they can't do that, the Kiwis might just run away with the chase. It'll be a thrilling contest!
The Kiwi bowlers were on fire! Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, and Mitchell Santner each picked up a couple of crucial wickets, while Will O'Rourke also chipped in with a scalp. The pace-friendly surface allowed the fast bowlers to dominate, with Michael Bracewell not even needing to be brought into the attack.
The Proteas had a mixed bag of fortunes after being asked to bat first. Rassie van der Dussen got off to a slow start, contributing 14 runs. Rubin Hermann was unfortunate to be run out. Reeza Hendricks struggled initially but redeemed himself with a quick 41. George Linde also chipped in with a valuable cameo of 23, helping the team post a competitive total.
Reeza Hendricks' gritty 41 and George Linde's quickfire 23 have helped South Africa post a competitive total of 134/8 in 20 overs.
On a length around off, Nqabayomzi Peter swings and gets an outside edge towards third man region for a couple to close the innings. South Africa have posted 134 for 8 after 20 overs.
A sharp bumper, on off. Nqabayomzi Peter goes for the pull but gets beaten.
Good length around off, Nqabayomzi Peter swings at it but misses out.
FOUR! Soapy hands on offer again and SA wouldn't mind one bit. Good length around off, Nqabayomzi Peter edges this towards the left of third man fielder. The fielder does get around but the ball goes through his grip and crashes into the fence for for.
Short-pitched around middle and off, George Linde hooks this to deep square for one.
Wide yorker, on off. George Linde goes for the reverse ramp but misses out.
Yorker on off, George Linde opens the face of his bat and guides this through backward point for a comfortable single.
Another misfield and a single turns to two. Back of a length around off, George Linde pumps this to mid on and a wayward throw allows the second.
Short-pitched, on off, George Linde cuts this towards deep point and takes two. There was never an opportunity for the second but a fumble from the fielder allowed it.
On a length arond the pads, Nqabayomzi Peter flicks this to backward square leg and takes one. Peter does his job and brings Linde back on strike.
OUT! SIX AND GONE! On a length around off, doesn't allow Senuran Muthusamy to free his arms but he still swings at it. Gets it a bit towards the bottom of his bat and straight to Rachin Ravindra at extra cover. Senuran Muthusamy departs on 8 (4).
SIX! BIGGIE! On a length, angling into the batter and drifting down the leg. Senuran Muthusamy picks it up with a flick and deposits this in the stands towards the deep square leg region for a biggie to begin the 19th.
Zakary nails the wide yorker, George Linde dabs this to deep third and takes two. The decision to come back for the second was a bit delayed but safe at the end.
A really sharp yorker, angling into the batter and going down the leg. George Linde gets beaten all ends up but the ball missed the stumps onto the keeper.