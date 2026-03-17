New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates And Live Score
New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates And Live Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20I.
New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates And Live Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20I. In the first T20I, New Zealand were bundled out for just 91 runs in 14.3 overs after a brilliant display of bowling by the visitors. James Neesham top-scoring with 26 off 21 balls, with two fours and one six. It was a commanding display by South Africa, with the 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena bagging a three-wicket haul (3/26) on his debut. Apart from the debutant, Gerald Coetzee (2/14), Ottneil Baartman (2/22), and captain Keshav Maharaj (2/25) scalped two wickets apiece. Chasing 92 runs, wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 45 off 48 balls, with two fours and as many sixes as the Proteas chase down the target in 16.4 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live
OUT! b Ottneil Baartman.
Pace-off, very full and on middle and leg. Conway pushes it past Ottneil's dive and to mid on for one.
Could this be the momentum-changing over for New Zealand? 17 runs from it, but they will need to keep going at the same rate to get over 170. Ottneil Baartman, the partnership-breaker, as he is known as, is back on.
FOUR! New Zealand are back on track with this over. 17 runs off it. Fractionally full and around off. Mitchell Santner gets on his knee and sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
SIX! That's right off the middle. Not that short, this is on off and spins in. Mitchell Santner stands with an open stance, judges the length and muscles it over mid-wicket for a six.
Length delivery on middle, holds a bit into the surface. Mitchell Santner goes back and away to tap it back towards Linde.
Wide! Quicker and down leg, turning more away. MS tries to flick it away but misses.
Slower in the air, flat and turning onto the pads. Conway is early as he paddles it across. He mistimes it to square leg for a run.
Tossed up, fuller and around off, turning in. Mitchell Santner mistimes his slog sweep to deep square leg for a single.
FOUR! Much needed for Santner. Linde errs and bowls it too short and too wide. Mitchell Santner clears his front leg and slaps it past point. The fielder in the deep, Rubin Hermann, dives across but overruns and lets it go for a boundary.