New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates And Live Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20I. In the first T20I, New Zealand were bundled out for just 91 runs in 14.3 overs after a brilliant display of bowling by the visitors. James Neesham top-scoring with 26 off 21 balls, with two fours and one six. It was a commanding display by South Africa, with the 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena bagging a three-wicket haul (3/26) on his debut. Apart from the debutant, Gerald Coetzee (2/14), Ottneil Baartman (2/22), and captain Keshav Maharaj (2/25) scalped two wickets apiece. Chasing 92 runs, wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 45 off 48 balls, with two fours and as many sixes as the Proteas chase down the target in 16.4 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)