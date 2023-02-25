Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 3, Live: England are in control of the second Test
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 3, Live: England are in control.© AFP
New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 3, Live: On Day 2, James Anderson validated his elevation to top spot in the world Test bowling rankings with a lethal opening spell as England took full control of the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday. Veteran seamer Anderson snared 3-37, sending the Black Caps crashing to 138-7 when rain forced an early end to day two in Wellington, after England declared their first innings at 435-8. Spinner Jack Leach also took three scalps, leaving New Zealand staring at a 297-run deficit with three days remaining. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Test Match between New Zealand and England straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington
2nd Test, England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Feb 24, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
NZ
138/7 (42.0)
ENG
435/8d
Basin Reserve, Wellington
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.29
% chance to win
ENG 81%
Draw 11%
NZ 8%
Batsman
Tom Blundell
25 (55)
Tim Southee
23* (18)
Bowler
Stuart Broad
50/1 (12)
Jack Leach
45/3 (12)
NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 Live
Right then, that is it from Day 2 of this Test match, and it was another exciting Day of Test cricket that ended early because of rain again. England are well ahead in this one, and with weather conditions like this, they might look to force the follow-on. Day 3 is known as the Moving Day and we will surely get close to a result if rain permits. The action will begin early to cover up the lost overs, so the first ball will be bowled at 3 am IST (9.30 pm GMT, Previous Day). Do join us for the build-up. Until then, Cheers and Goodbye!
New Zealand, just like on Day 1 were able to pick up a few quick wickets early on and it was Matt Henry again who started proceedings for them by getting rid of Harry Brook quite early. They picked up wickets at regular intervals, but also leaked runs which did not help them in any way. Henry was their best bowler with four wickets. They came out to bat trailing by 435 runs, and things got from bad to worse for them as they lost Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Will Young in quick succession and were reduced to 21-3 exactly like England. Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls steadied their ship for a bit, but Latham got dismissed with a controversial decision which started a mini collapse for them and they found themselves at 103-7. However, then their skipper, Tim Southee came out to bat and played a few lusty blows and provided support to Tom Blundell who is their last recognised batter. Just as they were looking good and started scoring runs at a brisk rate, rain played spoilsport and now they will have to keep their focus and continue on Day 3.
Despite losing a few wickets in early on, England did not let their scoring rate decrease. Harry Brook would have been disappointed as he missed out on his double hundred, but Joe Root led the charge for his team with a couple of cameos from Ben Stokes and Ollie Robinson. Root reached his 150 and Stokes decided to declare the innings at 435/8. They continued their momentum with the ball as well as James Anderson provided them with two crucial breakthroughs in no time before Lunch. In the second session, Anderson once again got a wicket, but then it was all about Jack Leach who troubled the Kiwi batters and ran through their middle order picking up three wickets which included the dismissal of two set batters in Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham. Stuart Broad also got into the act and picked up a wicket. However, after just nine overs in the third session, the drizzle started and no more play was possible.
That will be Stumps on Day 2! The consistent rain meant that we could not get any further play. New Zealand still trail by 297 runs with three wickets in hand. A total of 258 runs were scored and 12 wickets fell on Day 2. However, England would be a bit disappointed as they would have liked to bowl the Kiwis out here, but they will have to wait now. New Zealand, on the other hand needs a miracle to avoid the follow-on, and they will hope that someone stands up for them.
Update 9.37 am IST (4.07 am GMT) - Good news folks! The covers are off now and the umpires walk out to have an inspection. The word from the middle is that the game will resume at 9.45 am IST (4.15 GMT). Join us for all the action. OH NO!! Just when the umpires were done with the inspection. The drizzle is back and the covers are on as well. The groundstaff could not even leave the field after taking the covers off. The wait game resets here.
Update 9.15 am IST (3.45 am GMT) - Oh..no! The rain has started now. Both the umpires have a chat and asks the players to go off field now. The covers are coming on, but it is a slight drizzle and we can hope for further action. Stay with us.
Broad goes full, on fifth stump. Tom Blundell steps across and blocks it under his eyes. New Zealand trail by 297 runs.
Length, in the channel. Tim Southee gets it to cover off the outer half. They take a single.
Back of a length, outside off, shaping further away. Tim Southee looks to cut it away but misses and gets beaten on the outside edge.
It is very full, on fourth stump. Tim Southee goes back and jams it back to the bowler. Broad is quick to get low and stop the ball.