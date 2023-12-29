NZ vs BAN Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of a three-match series, hoping to level the series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Mahdei Hasan was named 'Man of the Match' as Bangladesh registered a five-wicket win in the series-opener in McLean Park, Napier. However, the hosts hold an edge in recent meetings with three wins out of last five matches between the two sides. The pitch at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui is a balanced track. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 161 runs. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh from Mount Maunganui