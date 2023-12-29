Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I Latest Updates
NZ vs BAN Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand take on Bangladesh hoping to level the series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.
Bangladesh took a 1-0 in the series with a five-wicket win in the series-opener.© AFP
NZ vs BAN Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of a three-match series, hoping to level the series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Mahdei Hasan was named 'Man of the Match' as Bangladesh registered a five-wicket win in the series-opener in McLean Park, Napier. However, the hosts hold an edge in recent meetings with three wins out of last five matches between the two sides. The pitch at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui is a balanced track. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 161 runs. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh from Mount Maunganui
2nd T20I, Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2023, Dec 29, 2023
Play In Progress
NZ
53/1 (5.4)
BAN
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 9.35
Batsman
Tim Seifert
42 (18)
Daryl Mitchell
9* (11)
Bowler
Shoriful Islam
16/1 (2)
Mustafizur Rahman
11/0 (0.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest South Africa vs India Updates and check out SA vs IND schedules and IPL 2024 Auction. Read all the details related to the IPL 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
1 run.
Six!
Short and wide, cut away straight to point. No run.
Another big heave to the short ball, this time only gets a single from deep square leg.
Short again outside off. Daryl Mitchell punches the ball through covers and runs a single.
Short and wide, cut away straight to covers. No run.
Short ball at the batter. Tim Seifert looks to pull it but gets a glove to the left of the wicket keeper and the batters take a single.
FOUR! Inside edge and that's two in two for Tim Seifert. Pitches the length up attacking the stumps and Tim Seifert launches a huge heave on the leg side but gets an inside edge taking the ball fine, towards the fine leg boundary for four more.
FOUR! Starts the over well. Cracker through mid-wicket. Short ball to start off with Tanzim Hasan Sakib on the stumps and Tim Seifert was waiting to pull it along the ground through the mid-wicket boundary.
FOUR! Fortune favors the brave! Daryl Mitchell strikes a boundary to end the over. Tossed up outside the off stump line and Daryl Mitchell looks to go over covers again, doesnt time the ball as well as he would have liked, but the ball beats the mid off to his left and runs away for a boundary.