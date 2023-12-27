Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Live Cricket Score And Updates
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl.
New Zealand take on Bangladesh in 1st T20I© AFP
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score:With their confidence oozing after winning the first-ever white-ball game against New Zealand a few days ago, Bangladesh are raring to go in the T20I series. The first match, taking place at McLean Park in Napier, offers different challenges as the Bangla Tigers look to continue the momentum. The Kiwis will be eager to hit top gear in the T20I assignment against an unpredictable Bangladesh side, especially as only 6 months remain for the T20 World Cup 2024 to begin. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I In Napier:
1st T20I, Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2023, Dec 27, 2023
Play In Progress
NZ
74/5 (13.0)
BAN
McLean Park, Napier
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.69
Batsman
James Neesham
26 (23)
Mitchell Santner
12* (14)
Bowler
Mustafizur Rahman
6/0 (2)
Rishad Hossain
13/1 (2)
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I LIVE
1 run.
2 runs.
Tosses it up again from over the wicket, on middle, Mitchell Santner leans on and pats it back to the bowler.
1 run.
FOUR! James Neesham has taken it upon himself to get New Zealand out of the mess. Steps down the track once again and lofts the ball up on the leg side, beating deep mid-wicket to his right for a boundary after a couple of bounces.
Tossed up on the off stump. Mitchell Santner pushes the ball to long off and takes a run.
Short and at the stumps. Mitchell Santner stays back and tucks the ball towards mid-wicket for a single.
Short and angling in, on middle and leg, James Neesham goes back in his crease and nudges it in the vacant mid-wicket region for a single.
Tossed up on the stumps. Mitchell Santner punches the ball down to long off and gives the strike back to James Neesham.
Just short again at the stumps. James Neesham pulls the ball towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! That's trade mark James Neesham stepping down the track and hitting the ball over the bowler's head for a superb boundary. Lofted the ball slow up on the stumps allowing James Neesham to use his feet and get to the pitch of the ball.
Just short outside the off stump line. Mitchell Santner rocks back and cuts the ball with good timing towards sweepers for a single.
A bit of turn on this one, short and on off, James Neesham waits and defends it out solidly.
Bowls it with a flatter trajectory, short and on off, Mitchell Santner crouches and chops it to the left of backward point for a single.
Shorter and quicker on the off-stump line, Mitchell Santner waits back in his crease and punches it straight to extra cover.
Drifts down leg, on a fuller length, Mitchell Santner clips it nicely towards deep backward square leg and gets off the mark with a couple of runs.
DRINKS! Mitchell Santner, the skipper of New Zealand walks in to join James Neesham as the umpires call in for Drinks. The fifth wicket going down for New Zealand and Bangladesh are completely in control of the game. A partnership is needed from the Kiwi all-rounders at the crease now.
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! An inspired bowling change by Najmul Hossain Shanto as Rishad Hossain strikes in his first over! A blow for New Zealand just when they were beginning to rebuild! Rishad Hossain gives the ball air and floats it up, outside off, Mark Chapman gets tempted by the flight on offer and looks to carve this one over extra cover. The bat twists in his hand and he ends up slicing it straight to Tanzim Hasan Sakib at deep cover who settles under it and reverse cups it. New Zealand have lost half their side now!
Comes into the attack and starts off with a loopy delivery, on a fullish length, on off, James Neesham tries to jam this one down the ground but gets it off the inner half of the bat, in front of square on the leg side for a single.
Rishad Hossain, the leg spinner comes into the attack.