New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the third T20I match on Saturday (IST) at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Both the teams have announced the same Playing XI that featured in the second T20I match. New Zealand were completely outplayed in the first T20I encounter as Australia chased down a target of 182 with more than three overs to spare. Later, the second T20I was abandoned due to rain and Australia maintained 1-0 lead. (Live Scorecard)