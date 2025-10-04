Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: Live Score And Updates
New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the third T20I match on Saturday (IST).
New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the third T20I match on Saturday (IST) at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Both the teams have announced the same Playing XI that featured in the second T20I match. New Zealand were completely outplayed in the first T20I encounter as Australia chased down a target of 182 with more than three overs to spare. Later, the second T20I was abandoned due to rain and Australia maintained 1-0 lead. (Live Scorecard)
3rd T20I, Chappell-Hadlee T20I Trophy, 2025, Oct 04, 2025
Wet Ground Condition
NZ
11/1 (2.0)
AUS
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.50
Batsman
Tim Seifert
6 (7)
Tim Robinson
3* (3)
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood
6/1 (1)
Xavier Bartlett
3/0 (1)
NZ vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Live Updates
UPDATE - 6.53 am GMT - Positive news! It looks like the drizzle has stopped now and the covers are coming off as well. The umpires are out there inspecting the pitch and outfield, and barring further rain, the action should not be far away. In fact, we have a RESTART TIME - 7 am GMT!
UPDATE - 6.40 am GMT - Uh..oh! The drizzle is back at the Bay Oval. The umpires have decided to take the players off, and out comes the ground staff with the covers. Hopefully, this is just a passing shower and we get back on the field very soon. Stay tuned for more updates.
Game stopped due to : Wet Ground Condition
Game stopped due to : Rain Stoppage
Back of a length, jagging back in from middle. Tim Robinson plays from the crease and nudges it to the square leg region for a single. A neat over from Bartlett. Just 3 off his first.
At 131.5 kph, on a good length, on middle, nipping away. Robinson gets a bit squared up and fends it out to point.
Fuller and tailing in from middle. Tim Robinson uses his wrists to flick it past the right of mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Speared down to the pads, on a fuller length. Seifert misses to whip it across the line. The ball raps the front pad and rolls to widish square leg. The batters cross over for a leg bye.
Similar line and length, Tim Seifert hops off and blocks it off the back foot to cover.
Seams away a bit, outside off, on a length. Tim knocks it to the cover-point region.
Tim Robinson walks out to bat at number 3. Also, Xavier Bartlett to bowl from the other end.
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! CAUGHT! Josh Hazlewood with an early breakthrough in the very first over. Shapes away late on a fuller length, outside off. Devon Conway gets forward and attempts to lift it over mid off, but gets it badly mistimed in the air as the bat gets twisted at the point of contact. It flies between cover and mid off and Mitchell Marsh from mid off backtracks a bit and takes a fine catch. A not-so-pleasing Trans-Tasman series comes to an end for Conway. 1 in the first T20I and now, he departs for 0 (2). New Zealand are 7/1.
Short of a good length, on top of middle. Devon Conway gets behind the line and blocks it off the back foot.
Angled at the pads, on a good length. Tim Seifert misses to tuck it across and the ball pops off his thigh pad towards square leg. They get a leg bye.
SIX! Now that is some way to get off the mark! Fuller than a length, outside off, Tim Seifert shuffles a long way across and scoops it massively over the keeper's head for a six.
Good length, cutting into the batter, on off. Tim Seifert waits back and bunts it down the pitch.
Perfect start from Hoff! Sneaks into the batter after pitching, on a good length, around off, and with some bounce. Tim Seifert plays from the crease and plays a nothing shot, across the line and is beaten comprehensively on the inside edge.
All in readiness now! Just a slight rain delay, but the good thing is we haven't lost any overs. We can see the Australian players make their way out to the middle on this chilly night and take up their respective field positions. Tim Seifert and Devon Conway are the two openers for New Zealand. Josh Hazlewood has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Mitchell Owen of Australia also shares a few words. He says that he is enjoying his cricket at the moment. Adds that he is fine to bat at any position according to the needs of the team and just wants to contribute in all facets of the game. Mentions that they have some great players in the squad and he always tries to gain experience from them. Ends by saying that he has worked hard to get here and does not want to look too far ahead.
Ish Sodhi of New Zealand is up for a quick chat. He begins by saying that the weather has played its part. He hopes to make an impact. On the challenges to bowl under these conditions, he shares that you have to have a towel to dry out the ball regularly. Mentions that if you bowl too full, it can be a bit challenging. Shares that the rivalry between Australia and New Zealand is what he grew up watching. Adds that franchise cricket has made sure that cricket is getting shorter and the game has changed a lot. Ends by saying there is a fair bit of cricket left in him.