Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels that unlike their arch-rivals, Team India are more clear in their approach, regardless of the format. His comments came after India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs in the third T20I on Wednesday. After winning the first game, New Zealand, who toured India on the back of 2-1 ODI series win in Pakistan, were outclassed by a young side. On being asked if New Zealand played a better team than Pakistan, Butt said that India are more 'assured and clear' in their thinking.

"New Zealand got an opposition that is assured and clear in its thinking. Their pool of players is big and they have exposure in international cricket, whether it be the 'A' team or first-class cricket. In every game, they have got more exposure. The way Pakistan played their home season, there was no clarity of thought," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Butt further pointed out that Pakistan's decision making was on the basis of "fear", which led to their downfall in the 2022 home season.

"You could see the fear in their decisions. When you play with the fear of failure, you will never get the desired results and Pakistan's home season season was the proof of that. There was fear, and all the decisions were made solely in fear. Here, they were clear about who will play, at what number the will play. It was just another level of clarity in India. England play so aggressively, there was no confusion there," he added.

