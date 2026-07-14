Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox took 5-19 as West Indies collapsed from 63-0 to be all out for 138 and New Zealand went on to win the second ODI on Monday by five wickets. New Zealand faced a difficult chase on a sharply turning pitch and was 96-5 before Tom Latham made 37 in an unbroken partnership with Mark Bracewell to guide New Zealand to its target with 104 balls remaining. New Zealand's 400th win in one-day internationals leveled the five-match series at 1-1 after West Indies won the first match by seven wickets.

Lennox claimed his first five-wicket total in his seventh one-day international after a belated international debut at 31 and his figures from eight overs were the third-best by a New Zealand spinner in ODIs.

He set in motion a collapse which saw the West Indies lose all 10 wickets for 65 runs after a solid opening stand between John Campbell (43) and Akeem August (18).

Lennox shared with Mitchell Santner the key wickets of Keacy Carty who made 95 and captain Shai Hope who made an unbeaten 87 in a partnership of 131-runs in the first match on Saturday.

Santner bowled Carty for 18 with a ball which pitched on middle and turned sharply to beat the bat while Lennox bowled Hope for 7 with a ball that pitched on middle and leg and straightened past the inside edge.

Amir Jangoo's 24 was the only other major contribution for West Indies which lost its last five wickets in 10 overs.

Henry Nicholls (17) and Will Young (28) gave New Zealand a brisk start, putting on 35 for the first wicket at almost five runs per over.

In a double setback, New Zealand lost both Young and Mark Chapman (0) in quick succession. Chapman was run out second ball, taking a chancy run from a push to cover only to be beaten by Vitel Lawes' quick and accurate throw.

Nicholls was out with the total 52-3 before Daryl Mitchell and Latham combined to put on 42 for the fourth wicket. Mitchell made 28 and seemed likely to be in at the close but made a rash decision to charge a ball from Khary Pierre and was stumped.

Dean Foxcroft was bowled by Pierre shortly afterwards, raising the pressure on New Zealand but Latham and Bracewell (18) held out until the end. Bracewell passed 1,000 runs in one-day internationals.

The third match in the five-match series is scheduled for Thursday, also in Guyana.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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