The new jersey designs for the Indian cricket team was revealed on Thursday evening. The jersey has been designed by new kit sponsors Adidas. This time around, India will have distinctively separate designs of jerseys for ODIs and T20Is. The men's Indian cricket team will wear the newly designed jerseys starting from the World Test Championship final against Australia, that begins at The Oval from June 7. The jerseys have three stripes in all of them which is related to its new kit sponsors Adidas.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month announced Adidas as the kit sponsor for the BCCI. "The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men's, women's & youth teams. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals," the BCCI said in a statement.

Speaking about the partnership, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket”.

In addition to the Men's & Women's Senior National Cricket Team, adidas will also kit the India "A" Men's and Women's National Team, India "B" Men's and Women's National Team, India U-19 Men's and Women's National Team, their coaches, and staff.