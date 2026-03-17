India's T20 World Cup 2026-winning wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson on Monday said the current Indian team consciously prioritises collective success over individual milestones, describing it as a key approach adopted by the leadership group in the dressing room. Speaking to reporters here, the Man of the Tournament in India's title-winning team against New Zealand said the emphasis within the side has been on winning matches rather than chasing personal records.

"That's the way everyone is thinking now. It was a conscious decision brought in by our captain and coach in the dressing room. The constant message from our leaders to the group is that the team should come first and individual milestones should come second," Samson said.

He added that the approach has been repeatedly reinforced among players.

"That automatically got drilled into each and every one of us in the team and that's how we started reacting in every game," he said.

Samson said he has always preferred to stay true to himself while playing cricket and believes contributing to the team's success is the most important aspect of the game.

"Honestly, I think that's the true nature. I never wanted to be selfless. I think I've always wanted to be myself. So myself brings a lot of different qualities, a lot of strengths and a lot of weaknesses," he said.

The Kerala-born cricketer said he has viewed cricket as a team sport since his early days representing Kerala in age-group tournaments.

"From the time of Under-13 days playing for Kerala till this moment, I like to look at cricket as a team sport. We play to win. For that victory, whatever you do should be helping the team first," he said.

Samson also spoke about the responsibility he feels as a cricketer from Kerala representing the country at the highest level, noting that many youngsters closely follow his journey.

"A lot of youngsters and people in different careers look at me like their own life. When they see me failing in the Indian team, they feel it's not possible for a guy from this place to go and achieve there," he said.

The wicketkeeper-batter said that the same thought motivated him to prove that players from Kerala could also succeed on cricket's biggest stage.

"I felt that I need to prove something. A guy from Kerala, a guy from Trivandrum, can also go out there and perform on the biggest stage cricket has ever seen," Samson said.

According to him, his recent performances have encouraged many youngsters in the state to dream bigger.

Samson said his immediate focus is on performing well in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Speaking about sharing the dressing room with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, Samson said he is excited about the opportunity to play alongside the veteran cricketer.

"But it is for the first time we would be playing together in a team. There is an excitement over it," he said.

"It will be an opportunity to learn how he prepares and approaches cricket," Samson added.

Regarding playing against the Rajasthan Royals, Samson said it would be an unusual experience for him as it would be the first time he faces his former IPL team.

"I don't think much about emotions on the ground as the situation dictates the game. But certainly before and after the match there will be emotions as there are players and support staff with whom I have shared a long association," he said.

Samson said every player goes through a phase with a team, and he left Rajasthan Royals, believing his time there had come to an end.

Samson also revealed that he received several congratulatory messages following his recent performances, including one from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"A lot of messages and calls did come. I received a message from Sachin sir and it was a very emotional moment for me," he said.

Samson also recalled an emotional meeting with India head coach Gautam Gambhir after his performances.

"It was a very tight hug which lasted for 30 seconds. The feeling was very pure and very great," he added.

Recalling one of his memorable innings during the World Cup campaign, Samson said his 97-run knock against West Indies was particularly special.

"For me, the 97 was very special. The match against West Indies was the most crucial," he said.

He said the innings came during a crucial phase of the tournament when India needed successive wins.

"While chasing, I tried to build a partnership from one end. Wickets kept falling and the pressure kept building, but we managed it properly and got the winning shot in the end," he said.

Reflecting on the celebrations after India's World Cup victory, Samson recalled a brief interaction with commentator Harsha Bhogle.

"He came and told me that honesty and hard work will definitely reward you. That was a very touching moment for me," Samson said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured Samson for his crucial contribution to India's T20 World Cup victory during the inauguration of the Kerala Cricket Association's new cricket ground at Mangalapuram.

Vijayan described Samson as a shining symbol of Kerala's cricketing talent and a source of pride for Malayalis.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also honoured Samson at Lok Bhavan by presenting him with a shawl, a kasavu mundu, an idol of Lord Padmanabhaswamy and the autobiography of Sachin Tendulkar, "Playing It My Way".

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