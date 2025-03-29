Yograj Singh, father of legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, is never one to shy away from a bold statement. In particular, Yograj has often commented about MS Dhoni and how Yuvraj's India career was hampered due to Dhoni's captaincy. Earlier, Yograj had stated that he would "never forgive" Dhoni for shortening his son's career at the highest level. Now, however, Yograj has come out with a contrasting statement, stating that he has never differentiated between Yuvraj and other Indian cricketers, not even Dhoni.

Yograj's love for his son Yuvraj and the will to see him become a cricket great is well-documented. However, Yograj's latest statements differ from the emotion he has held towards Dhoni in earlier interviews.

"I've never differentiated between Yuvraj and the others (in the Indian team), not even Dhoni," Yuvraj said, speaking on the 'Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli' podcast.

Yograj had earlier slammed MS Dhoni for cutting Yuvraj's career short. Here is what he had said in September 2024:

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life," Yograj had said, while speaking on the Zee Switch YouTube channel.

"That man (Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could've played four or five years more," Yograj had stated.

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh shared the dressing room for several years, helping India to many accolades. Under Dhoni's captaincy - with Yuvraj being the vice-captain - India won the 2007 T20 World Cup and then the 2011 World Cup on home soil.

Dhoni and Yuvraj were at the crease together when the former hit the iconic six that clinched India's victory in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Following Yuvraj's cancer treatment, he was in and out of the India side, missing out on the 2015 World Cup, but playing in the 2014 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy. India came runners-up in both of the latter tournaments.

Dhoni, at the age of 43, is still going strong, continuing to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) every year. In IPL 2025, Dhoni has once again shown his lightning-quick reflexes, inflicting stumpings on Suryakumar Yadav and Phil Salt.

Yuvraj was recently part of the India Masters squad that won the India Masters League (IML).