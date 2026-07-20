The spotlight seems fixed on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh says he is more concerned about Yashasvi Jaiswal at this point as the young opener waits on the sidelines despite scoring two hundreds in his last three ODI appearances. Speaking on 'JioStar', Yuvraj stressed on the need for clear communication between the team management and Rohit and Kohli about their future. He then urged the Indian think tank to "back them all the way" if the plan is to have them at next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

"More than Virat and Rohit, my concern is that Yashasvi Jaiswal is not starting. If the World Cup comes and he hasn't had enough game time, he's suddenly going to feel the pressure," Yuvraj told 'JioStar'. Rohit silenced retirement speculation with a blazing 110-ball 138 against England in the third ODI at Lord's, while Kohli also looked in fine touch with successive fifties in the three-match series that India lost 1-2 on Sunday.

"You need to have that clarity from the coach, captain and selectors, whoever it is," said the 2011 World Cup winning star all-rounder.

"I have been in that position, which Rohit and Virat find themselves in. So, it's not fair for us to judge whether they should play. It's the team management, the coach and the selectors who have to decide that.

"If you want them to play the World Cup, you have to put your hand on their shoulders and tell them, 'Guys, we want you to play the World Cup. We are backing you all the way. Go out there and be yourselves. There is no stress that tomorrow, if you don't have a good series, that you're not going to be in the team.'"

By the time the World Cup begins in South Africa from October 4-November 21 next year, Rohit will be 40-plus, while Kohli will be 39.

While there has been little speculation over Kohli's future, reports ahead of the third ODI suggested it could be Rohit's final appearance in the format before BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed the rumours.

Yuvraj said the management owes its senior players a clear roadmap, irrespective of whether they remain in the team's plans.

"Ideally, you need a balance of experience and young guys in the team. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of your plans for the World Cup, tell them now and secure them.

"The outside noise about age and form will always be there, but the management must have clarity with its senior players. And if someone isn't in your plans, be honest with them. It will be a hard call, it might look bad on the outside, but they'll appreciate that you said it to their face.

Concern over Jaiswal

The flamboyant former all-rounder also expressed concern over sidelining the of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was left out of the England ODI series despite scoring an unbeaten century against Afghanistan in Chennai last month.

The left-hander has two centuries in his last three innings in the ODI format.

"Somewhere down the line, he needs more game time before the World Cup if he is in the plans. If someone gets injured, then what do you do?

"We've seen that happen before. In the 2019 World Cup, an injury meant two young players came in without enough experience. You don't want to make the same mistakes of the past."

India in transition

India concluded their white-ball tour of the UK on a disappointing note, losing the ODI series 1-2 to England after also suffering successive T20I series defeats against Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4).

Describing the team in a transition, Yuvraj said: "We need to understand it and accept the criticism. At the same time, people shouldn't forget what this Indian team has achieved over the last couple of years, winning three major titles.

"The team is in transition, new players are coming in, and phases like these are bound to happen. Now it's time to rethink and bounce back," he signed off.

India's next ODI assignment is in September when they face the West Indies at home for in a three-match series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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