On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share his message on gender equality. also posting a throwback picture with his daughter Sara and son Arjun. National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24. Writing on Twitter, the former Indian cricketer stated, "Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times. We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let's set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike! #NationalGirlChildDay".

Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times.



We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let's set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!#NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/TsXSEzB9eg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 24, 2021

Sachin's message was well-received by his fans, with many hailing him. One pointed out his relationship with his daughter Sara Tendulkar, and wrote, "Amazing Sachin - Sara Picture Daughters are special! Appreciate them, admire them and respect them. Let them chase their dreams. #NationalGirlChildDay".

Amazing Sachin - Sara Picture

Daughters are special! Appreciate them, admire them and respect them. Let them chase their dreams. #NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/BDyBUalzzm — Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@CrickeTendulkar) January 24, 2021

"You are always an example and Inspiration Paaji... May all daughters be loved cared and nurtured the best possible way", another fan replied to his tweet.

You are always an example and Inspiration Paaji... May all daughters be loved cared and nurtured the best possible way — Gokul Narayanan (@DrgokulN) January 24, 2021

Here are some of the other reactions to Sachin's message:

Yes the children should be treated and should be teach to respect their opposite gender from childhood so that they will become a good person in life — Narendra Gandhi (@RajveerJatab) January 24, 2021

It's very true Sir. — TanveerAyub (@TanveerAyub81) January 24, 2021

The 47-year-old is very active on social media. Not just sharing his opinions on cricket, Sachin also engages in banter once in a while, especially with Yuvraj Singh.

Considered by many to be one of the best batsmen ever to have played the game, he made his India debut in a Test match against Pakistan, in Karachi on November 15, 1989. He was only 16 years old at the time. He made his ODI debut on December 18, 1989.

Promoted

Tendulkar also played an important role in India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory, under MS Dhoni's captaincy. India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final, at the Wankhede Stadium. Sachin was India's leading run-scorer in the tournament, and the second highest run-scorer overall in the competition.

He retired in 2013 from all forms of cricket. He still holds the record for most runs scored by a batsman in Tests and ODIs.