Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah narrowly avoided a two-year ban after a controversial social media post targeting Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The intervention of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi proved decisive in saving the young bowler's career. Although Naseem quickly deleted the post, which questioned Maryam Nawaz's prominent appearance at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening ceremony by asking, "Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord's?" screenshots had already gone viral. While an internal committee recommended a two-year suspension, Naqvi intervened, requesting that the board levy only a monetary penalty.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali revealed the details of the incident on ARY News, explaining how Naseem escaped a potentially career-ending suspension.

"Naseem Shah is very lucky. Let me tell you the inside news: he was set to be banned for two years; the committee had recommended it. The credit goes to Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He told them not to ban Naseem and instead hand him a monetary penalty."

Basit noted that Naqvi was concerned about the long-term impact on the player's future. "Naqvi said that one shouldn't play with someone's career. Naseem can afford the fine because he plays in the PSL and other global leagues. It was a good decision by the Chairman," he added.

Basit also criticised players who sign PCB central contracts without thoroughly reading the terms. He revealed that these contracts explicitly prohibit players from sharing such critical or political posts publicly.

"When players sign the central contract, all these clauses are there. Why do our players not read them? Why do they just send their managers?" Basit questioned. "If the players read them personally, they would be better informed. Nevertheless, the PCB chief made the right call; two years is far too harsh."

Despite tendering an unconditional apology, Naseem must still pay a fine of PKR 2 crore for the breach of contract.

In an official statement, the PCB confirmed: "Whilst noting the unconditional apology tendered, Naseem has been found to have breached various clauses of his Central Contract, and a fine of PKR 2 crore has been imposed."

The board also took action against Naseem's support staff, stating: "It was noted that Naseem Shah's social media adviser has already been terminated by the player and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the board's jurisdiction."