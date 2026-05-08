Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hit an attacking century as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky start to post 301-4 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan on Friday. Shanto struck his ninth Test hundred off just 129 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes to delight the home fans at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The in-form batsman steadied the innings after Bangladesh were reduced to 31-2 inside 11 overs, before falling lbw to seamer Mohammad Abbas. The left-handed pair of Shanto (101) and Mominul Haque put on 170 runs off 257 balls for the third wicket, the highest partnership for that wicket against Pakistan and the third highest overall for Bangladesh.

Mominul praised Shanto, saying it was among his best knocks.

"Shanto's innings is one of the best I have seen from him. He is in outstanding form," Mominul said.

"Even under a lot of pressure, he manages to score hundreds. Today as well, he made a century in very difficult conditions. He is in the best form of his life."

Mominul was denied a well-deserved century, trapped leg before by spinner Noman Ali on 91.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das then took over, surviving the second new ball without trouble.

Mushfiqur ended unbeaten on 48 off 104 balls, with Litton Das unbeaten on eight.

Bangladesh lost both openers inside the first hour after they were sent in to bat.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged Shaheen Shah Afridi behind for eight after surviving a dropped catch on four, before Shadman Islam was caught at slip off Hasan Ali for 13.

Pakistan's bowlers toiled in hot and humid conditions, finding little assistance from the pitch. They also conceded 32 extras.

Abbas said Pakistan were upbeat despite the day not going their way.

"I don't think it was a frustrating day," Abbas said.

"We did really hard work. The new ball is in our hand, so we will come tomorrow and take early wickets."

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