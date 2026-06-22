Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks to be on his way out of the franchise after yet another poor Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. Hardik, who was named as MI skipper following his arrival from the Gujarat Titans, is said to have told the franchise that he wants to move on amid rumours of dressing-room discord within the squad. According to a report, the Rajasthan Royals are the front-runners to sign Hardik in a trade deal with MI, with their opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal going the other way.

Jaiswal has also been at the centre of speculation over the last year or two. Sanju Samson's departure from RR seemed to have opened the door for Jaiswal to become the biggest star in the Rajasthan team. He was also seen as the top captaincy candidate, but the management preferred to give the leadership role to Riyan Parag.

In the batting unit, Jaiswal has now seen the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassing him as the most exciting talent. A move away from the franchise, hence, could be the perfect solution for Jaiswal to revive his career. For Jaiswal, who also plays for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, Mumbai Indians move looks like a match made in heaven.

According to a report in RevSportz, Hardik's team is in advanced talks with the Rajasthan Royals over a trade deal with the Mumbai Indians, who want the explosive opener Jaiswal in return.

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav is also on the lookout for a new team, with the franchise looking to offload multiple ageing stars. Suryakumar is said to have sparked interest from franchises in the North, with both reportedly willing to offer him the captaincy.

With Rohit Sharma nearing the end of his career, and both Hardik and Suryakumar potentially leaving the franchise, Mumbai Indians need new superstars to build the next phase of their team around. Jaiswal, a man in contention across all three formats for the Indian team, does seem like a lucrative solution. But would MI be willing to offer him the captaincy as well? The next phase of the T20 league is going to be quite interesting from a player-trade point of view.

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