Mumbai Cricket Association Postpones All Matches Until May 3 After Lockdown Extension

The MCA's office is located inside the Wankhede Stadium premises. © PTI
The Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday announced its decision to postpone all its matches after the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was extended till May 3. Earlier, the MCA had decided to postpone the local matches Until April 14, but it has pushed back all its games amid the COVID-19 lockdown. "The Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to postpone all matches, which were scheduled to be played between March 14 and May 3, due to the ongoing COVID-19pandemic," the city's cricket body said in a media release.
The MCA's office, located inside the Wankhede Stadium premises, will remain closed till May 3, it was stated.
